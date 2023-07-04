Shawbrook hires Woolf as senior regional development manager

Shawbrook has appointed Sarah Woolf as its senior regional development manager for its real estate team.

In her role, she will strengthen “strengthening existing, and developing new broker partner relationships across the Midlands to ensure Shawbrook can continue to support its property professional client”.

Woolf joins from Sterling Commercial Finance, where she worked as a commercial finance consultant for over three years and before that was a consultant for Empire Finance for around half a year.

Prior to that she worked at Shawbrook bank for nearly eight years, most recently as head of sales and then before that as a business development manager.

She left Shawbrook to become a broker and “gain a wider knowledge and experience of the market and challenges that brokers and their clients face”.

Matthew Taylor, national relationship manager at Shawbrook, said: “It’s a testimony to the culture of the business that having gained valuable experience as a broker, Sarah has chosen to return to Shawbrook, and we are delighted to have her back.

“Her extensive knowledge of both sides of the market makes her the perfect candidate and we look forward to seeing the growth she helps us to achieve in the future.”

Woolf added: “Shawbrook is a fantastic place to work, and I am thrilled to have come full circle and be back with the team. My time as a broker has not only strengthened my knowledge of the market and the needs of clients but it also presented me with the opportunity to grow my contacts in the Midlands.

“This will be invaluable in my new role. I am very much looking forward to working with the sales team, all of whom are passionate about supporting brokers and their clients.

“It has been incredible to see the scale of growth since I left in 2019, and I am looking forward to playing my part in continuing, and accelerating Shawbrook’s growth.”