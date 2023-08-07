You are here: Home - News -

Bluestone Mortgage exits BTL market to focus on residential only

  • 07/08/2023
Specialist lender Bluestone Mortgages will withdraw from the buy-to-let market to focus on the owner-occupied residential market, pointing to heightened volumes.

Bluestone said that it had notified its network of broker partners to withdraw from the buy-to-let market and it would close for new buy-to-let applications from 11 August.

It added that those already received will continue to be processed as normal.

The lender said that owner-occupied residential mortgage volumes had almost doubled since it was acquired by Shawbrook Bank earlier this year.

This firm said that it had seen an average of 90 per cent monthly increase in new business supporting owner occupied customers who did not fit the traditional lending criteria.

Bluestone Mortgages said that the specialist mortgage market was expected to grow substantially over the long term, and “powered by Shawbrook’s capital base and significant presence in the deposits market” it was “well placed to meet this growing demand”.

Reece Beddall (pictured), sales and marketing director, Bluestone Mortgages, said: “With the current economic climate contributing to growth in the number of customers who no longer fit the mainstream lending profile, we are experiencing increased levels of demand.

“This is an exciting time for Bluestone and we’re fully committed to and focused on doubling-down our efforts to help would-be and existing borrowers who rely on our approach to realise their home ownership goals.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.