Precise Mortgages lowers BTL limited edition rates and minimum loan size

Precise Mortgages has lowered five-year fixed rates in its limited edition range and reduced the minimum loan size requirement.

Five-year fixed rates will start from 5.24 per cent and the lender has also brought out a five-year fixed rate with a seven per cent fee.

The minimum loan size is now £40,000 across all its limited edition products.

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director, OSB Group, said: “We’re delighted to be able to lower rates across our five-year fixed rate mortgages within our limited edition buy-to-let range.

“With market challenges set to continue and strong rental demand remaining, landlord affordability is paramount, that’s why we’re able to assess five-year affordability at pay rate across loans for single dwelling, houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit properties.”