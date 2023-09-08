You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

Precise Mortgages lowers BTL limited edition rates and minimum loan size

  • 08/09/2023
Precise Mortgages lowers BTL limited edition rates and minimum loan size
Precise Mortgages has lowered five-year fixed rates in its limited edition range and reduced the minimum loan size requirement.

Five-year fixed rates will start from 5.24 per cent and the lender has also brought out a five-year fixed rate with a seven per cent fee.

The minimum loan size is now £40,000 across all its limited edition products.

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director, OSB Group, said: “We’re delighted to be able to lower rates across our five-year fixed rate mortgages within our limited edition buy-to-let range.

“With market challenges set to continue and strong rental demand remaining, landlord affordability is paramount, that’s why we’re able to assess five-year affordability at pay rate across loans for single dwelling, houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit properties.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.