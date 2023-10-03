The Mortgage Mum launches specialist finance arm

Mortgage brokerage The Mortgage Mum has entered the specialist finance sector with the establishment of its sister company, The Mortgage Mum Specialist Finance.

The division will be an appointed representative of New Leaf Distribution.

The Mortgage Mum Specialist Finance will advise on development finance, commercial buy to let, bridging finance, adverse credit, complex buy to let and loans for high net worth individuals.

The firm said its raised profile due to appearances on TV and radio had led to a demand for these services to be offered in-house.

Sarah Tucker, founder and managing director of The Mortgage Mum, said: “We have noticed aspirational investors and experienced developers coming to us, looking for our company to nurture them through the process. They want more of a one-to-one service, and more education wrapped around their advice, and feel comfortable approaching us to ask for this.

“They trust us ultimately, which is wonderful. We have always taken great pride in providing a bespoke VIP service, completely tailored to the client, and it’s a core USP of ours alongside the fact we are an all-female team that deal with things a little differently. The female touch is needed in all areas of the mortgage market, but as with all our new ventures, we’ve been waiting for the right time. We’ll always be led by the needs of our broking team and our clients, and we’re thrilled that the right time is now. We are all really excited about it.”

The division will be headed up by senior mortgage broker Shelley Walker (pictured), who has been appointed director of specialist finance alongside her existing role.

Mortgage Mum founder Walker team lead

Walker was one of the founding members of The Mortgage Mum when it launched in 2019 and she has an increasing client base with many of those in the specialist sector.

Tucker added: “We’ve always known Shelley would be the one to do this when the time was right, and she’s already proving herself to be brilliant.”

Walker said: “I’m so excited about this and it feels like now is the right time. Many female clients have been approaching us recently, openly looking for other inspirational women in the development space, and they haven’t found many. This year The Mortgage Mum has become a nationally trusted brand, and clients in this space are looking to work with a company and a team that they can completely trust.

“Someone who can guide them through every aspect of their goals and work with them on an ongoing basis. We build a uniquely strong bond with our clients, and as an active investor myself, we bring a lot of life experience, and passion to every single project. Every case and client feels very exciting and very personal.”

The Mortgage Mum Specialist Finance will also work with other broker firms on a referral basis.