Together reduces personal and commercial rates

  • 19/01/2024
Specialist lender Together has lowered rates across its personal and commercial finance ranges in “response to market volatility beginning to ease”.

Reductions between 0.2 per cent and 0.75 per cent have been made, which will allow the firm to support more broker clients.

First charge mortgage rates begin from 8.4 per cent for a five-year fixed rate in its prime plus range for clients with any demerits.

Buy-to-let rates have been cut, for both first and second charge products. An example includes its five-year fixed rate has been cut by 0.4 per cent to 7.59 per cent and its second charge five-year fixed rate begins from 8.59 per cent.

Together: ‘Opening the door to more customers’

Marc Goldberg (pictured), CEO of sales and distribution at Together, said: “We’re pleased to be able to provide even more support through rate reductions across many of our personal and commercial finance product ranges.

“We are responding to improving conditions in lending markets after a great deal of turmoil over the last few years and are glad to be able to pass on reductions in our own cost of borrowing to our valued partners and their clients.

“As always, we continue to apply our common sense through our flexible criteria. However, these new reduced rates could open the door to more customers, allowing them to achieve their property ambitions.”

Phil Gray, managing director of Watts Commercial Finance, added: “It’s great to see another round of rate reductions at Together. It shows their strong appetite to lend, to get the best possible outcomes for our clients, so it’s fantastic news for the consumer and the wider market.”

