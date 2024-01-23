You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

  • 23/01/2024
Last chance to register for The Specialist Lending Event 2024
The Specialist Lending Event will kick off next week and discuss key themes in the specialist lending market from a wide range of experts.

Topics at this year’s Specialist Lending Event include economic outlook, first-time buyer trends, mortgage rates and fees and prospects for specialist lending in the coming year.

The Specialist Lending Event 2024 features expert speakers from UK Finance, Aldermore, MFS, Mint FS, Bluestone Mortgages, Brilliant Solutions, Aria Finance, Sirius Finance, The Mortgage Lender, OMS and Connect for Intermediaries.

The events are taking place across the country, including Birmingham, East Sussex, Wetherby and Bolton. To register, please follow this link.

The full list of events can be found below.

  • 31 January – National Conference Centre, Birmingham
  • 1 February – East Sussex National Hotel
  • 7 February – Wetherby Racecourse
  • 8 February – Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

Sponsors of the event include Affirmative, Aldermore, Beverley Building Society, Bluestone Mortgages, Bridge Invest, Brightstar, Brilliant Solutions, Connect for Intermediaries, MFS, OMS, Positive Lending, Saffron Building Society and The Mortgage Lender.

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

