One week until nomination deadline for the British Specialist Lending Awards

The deadline to submit nominations for the prestigious British Specialist Lending Awards is only a week away.

With 25 categories covering brokers, lenders and business leaders, there are multiple opportunities to nominate people for the British Specialist Lending Awards.

Categories cover multiple areas of specialist lending, including complex buy to let (BTL), complex income, commercial finance, conveyancer and second charge. To view all categories, follow this link.

To nominate someone, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/the-british-specialist-lending-awards-2024/?bsla2024source=pressrelease

The judging day will take place on 21 March, and the illustrious awards ceremony will occur on 16 May at Hilton London Bankside.

Last year’s ceremony in pictures can be seen here.

To be a finalist, nominees will need to campaign for nominations, and the marketing material can be created by us to promote entry over email and social media. If this would be of interest, get in touch with lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk