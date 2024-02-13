You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

One week until nomination deadline for the British Specialist Lending Awards

by:
  • 13/02/2024
  • 0
One week until nomination deadline for the British Specialist Lending Awards
The deadline to submit nominations for the prestigious British Specialist Lending Awards is only a week away.

With 25 categories covering brokers, lenders and business leaders, there are multiple opportunities to nominate people for the British Specialist Lending Awards.

Categories cover multiple areas of specialist lending, including complex buy to let (BTL), complex income, commercial finance, conveyancer and second charge. To view all categories, follow this link.

To nominate someone, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/the-british-specialist-lending-awards-2024/?bsla2024source=pressrelease

The judging day will take place on 21 March, and the illustrious awards ceremony will occur on 16 May at Hilton London Bankside.

Last year’s ceremony in pictures can be seen here.

To be a finalist, nominees will need to campaign for nominations, and the marketing material can be created by us to promote entry over email and social media. If this would be of interest, get in touch with lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.