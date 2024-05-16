Listen to DIFFerent voices

A number of mortgage industry professionals shared their highlights of the Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) in a four-minute audio clip at this year's annual lunch, celebrating their key takeaways from the event series.

Select DIFF members were asked about what their highlights of the programme had been, the most memorable speaker, most surprising session and whether DIFF’s work would ever be over.

The video participants’ key takeaways included insights into the menopause and perimenopause, microaggressions, and age and generational diversity, to name a few.

Overall, they said that they valued the networking and sharing of key ideas that they could apply to their businesses and personal lives, with one participant saying that DIFF would be a “continuous and integral part of growing the industry”.

Speaking at the annual DIFF Lunch, Danielle Moore (pictured), operations director at AE3 Media, said of the audio montage: “We wanted to strip everything back so you could focus entirely on what was being said. I wanted to take this opportunity… to give you an idea of what we have done this year through our DIFF programme and for you to hear what it has meant to our members.”

Bharat Sagar, DIFF chair, said that he was “proud” that DIFF had had a “genuinely positive impact” on business and personal relationships, pointing to the stories outlined in the audio montage of DIFF members talking about the impact that DIFF has had on them.

He said that while the “dial is turning”, it was “not fast enough, not anywhere near far enough”.

Sagar said: “Momentum is the key to advancing the fairer workplace and society that everyone in this room believes is possible. There are many challenges to the diversity, equity and inclusivity [DE&I] agenda, but these must be faced with resolution and confidence.

“DE&I is not a problem to be solved, it is an opportunity to be grasped. Now, the great Greek scientist Archimedes once said: ‘Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum to place it on and I will move the world’. You are the levers and DIFF will continue to be the fulcrum that you can rest on to move our world in a better direction.”’

The Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum is a network that aims to discuss and promote key ideas and activities to create a more balanced and fair mortgage industry.

