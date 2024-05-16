You are here: Home - News -

News

Listen to DIFFerent voices

by:
  • 16/05/2024
  • 0
Listen to DIFFerent voices
A number of mortgage industry professionals shared their highlights of the Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) in a four-minute audio clip at this year's annual lunch, celebrating their key takeaways from the event series.

Select DIFF members were asked about what their highlights of the programme had been, the most memorable speaker, most surprising session and whether DIFF’s work would ever be over.

The video participants’ key takeaways included insights into the menopause and perimenopause, microaggressions, and age and generational diversity, to name a few.

Overall, they said that they valued the networking and sharing of key ideas that they could apply to their businesses and personal lives, with one participant saying that DIFF would be a “continuous and integral part of growing the industry”.

Speaking at the annual DIFF Lunch, Danielle Moore (pictured), operations director at AE3 Media, said of the audio montage: “We wanted to strip everything back so you could focus entirely on what was being said. I wanted to take this opportunity… to give you an idea of what we have done this year through our DIFF programme and for you to hear what it has meant to our members.”

Bharat Sagar, DIFF chair, said that he was “proud” that DIFF had had a “genuinely positive impact” on business and personal relationships, pointing to the stories outlined in the audio montage of DIFF members talking about the impact that DIFF has had on them.

He said that while the “dial is turning”, it was “not fast enough, not anywhere near far enough”.

Sagar said: “Momentum is the key to advancing the fairer workplace and society that everyone in this room believes is possible. There are many challenges to the diversity, equity and inclusivity [DE&I] agenda, but these must be faced with resolution and confidence.

“DE&I is not a problem to be solved, it is an opportunity to be grasped. Now, the great Greek scientist Archimedes once said: ‘Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum to place it on and I will move the world’. You are the levers and DIFF will continue to be the fulcrum that you can rest on to move our world in a better direction.”’

 

 

To see the photo highlights of the annual DIFF Lunch, follow this link.

 

The Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum is a network that aims to discuss and promote key ideas and activities to create a more balanced and fair mortgage industry.

If you would like to become a member, please get in touch with iain.cartlidge@ae3media.co.uk for more details. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.