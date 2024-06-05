You are here: Home - News -

DIFF podcast: A Pride round-up

  • 05/06/2024
DIFF podcast: A Pride round-up
To kick off Pride month, we wanted to highlight some of our episodes of the Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) podcast examining LGBTQIA+ issues.

Pride month takes place over the month of June and aims to celebrate and commemorate the LGBTQIA+ community.

Since we started the DIFF podcast in 2021, we have discussed a lot of topics, so we have picked out our most popular episodes discussing a wide range of LGBTQIA+ issues to kick off Pride month.

Please tune in for further coverage for Pride month, and we hope you enjoy our selection of episodes below.

 

Homosexuality & the Mortgage Industry: Richard Thomas & Steve Seal in conversation with Bharat Sagar

Richard Thomas of Legal and General and Steve Seal of Bluestone Mortgages talk about how attitudes to homosexuality in the industry have changed over the years and how support for minority groups and the LGBTQIA+ community should be for the whole year, not just for their commemorative months.

 

 

Invisible Differences – Gay Women

Lauren Bagley of Uinsure and Vicky Kenny from Leeds Building Society talk about their lived experiences as gay women, with Bharat Sagar, chair of DIFF, talking about the mental toll it takes to constantly “come out” to people.

 

Pinkwashing and Pride

In this episode, William Lloyd-Hayward of Brightstar Group and Hannah Oades, key account manager at United Trust Bank, talk about pinkwashing, workplace inclusion and much more with Luke Beisiegel, events assistant at AE3 Media.

