Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter announces London walking challenge

The Thames Bridges Trek is the latest challenge being taken on by the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC).

Taking place on Saturday 13 September 2025, the challenge comprises a 25km walk from Putney to Southwark, along the Thames. A shorter 10km route from The Kia Oval to Southwark is also offered.

Those participating can take in views of the London skyline while walking as part of Team MIMHC and raising awareness of and funds for the Niall Stringer Foundation.

The foundation promotes awareness of mental health and wellbeing through country-wide sports clubs at all levels and helps them to prevent youth suicide.

The Thames Bridges Trek follows on from the MIMHC’s Walk and Talk in May, which raised over £15,000 for the Niall Stringer Foundation.

William Lloyd-Hayward, COO of Brightstar and co-founder of the MIMHC, said: “I took part in an Ultra Challenge back in 2022 and knew this format would be perfect for MIMHC.

“It’s inclusive, enjoyable, and powerful in its simplicity – bringing people together to walk, talk and support each other.”

Gareth Lewis, deputy CEO of MT Finance, who has also signed up, said: “This is another fantastic MIMHC initiative and a great chance to come together as an industry, support mental health, and raise vital funds – all against the backdrop of London’s stunning riverside.”

The MIMHC has confirmed that teams from Brightstar, MT Finance, MortgageSoup, Movin Legal, MFS, Positive Lending, and Sirius Finance have already registered to take part, and more are expected to join in the coming weeks.

Anyone who is interested in joining can register by 20 August 2025 here.