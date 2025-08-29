As part of its Fund 150 scheme, each charity has received £30,000. A panel of the mutual’s colleagues chose the charities from hundreds of applications on the basis of their work helping vulnerable people to find a place to belong through housing and their community.
Industry Heroes
Leeds BS donates £150k to five charities to mark 150th anniversary
The recipients of the Fund150 scheme are:
- Handcrafted Projects, Sunderland. Handcrafted Projects provides safe housing, skills training and support to people experiencing homelessness in the North East, helping them build independence and gain stability.
- Roshni, Birmingham. Roshni supports women and children from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities who are affected by domestic abuse, forced marriage and honour-based abuse. They offer refuge for affected families and a path to a safe future.
- Exeter YMCA, Exeter. Exeter YMCA offers young people at risk of homelessness a safe place to live alongside education, employment and wellbeing programmes to help them thrive.
- Latch (Leeds Action to Create Homes), Leeds. Latch transforms empty and derelict houses into real homes, allowing people who are homeless or in need of housing to have a safe place to call home.
- Rowan Alba, Edinburgh. Rowan Alba develops long-term housing solutions for people who experience prolonged homelessness, ensuring they can live with dignity, stability and support.
John Brenan, corporate affairs lead at Leeds Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer this funding in our 150th year and celebrate our mutual roots by giving back to communities and empowering people across the UK into safe and secure housing.
“We’re delighted to award £30,000 to each of these organisations in unrestricted funding and look forward to seeing the positive impact the funding will create.”
How the fund will help
Jack Perrin, business development manager (BDM) at Handcrafted Projects, said: “The Fund 150 programme means we can employ a full-time support worker to join our new hub team in Sunderland. This will enable us to provide holistic support and a safe place to call home to another 20 individuals facing multiple, complex challenges.”
Surwat Sohail, chief executive of Roshni, added: “At Roshni, we see women arrive with nothing but courage. Many come to us with no money, no belongings, and no support. These funds will allow us to provide emergency packs so that women have food, clothing, and the basic essentials they need as soon as they arrive.
“Just as importantly, when women are ready to move on and rebuild their lives, we will be able to give them the practical items they need to set up a home and resettle back into the community. This support is about more than survival, it’s about restoring dignity, hope, and independence to women who are starting again after experiencing abuse.”
Gareth Sorsby, co-chief executive at YMCA Exeter, said: “Leeds Building Society’s immensely generous grant of £30,000 through its Fund 150 grant programme will help us provide accommodation for young people in Devon who were previously homeless or in insecure housing to an exceptionally high standard, demonstrating that each young person is valued, possibly for the first time in their life.”
James Hartley, chief executive of Latch, said: “We’re deeply grateful to Leeds Building Society for their generous £30,000 grant to Latch. This funding represents much more than financial support, it’s a vote of confidence in our mission and a recognition of the team’s hard work; it will help so much while costs are rising and demand for our service.”
Karen Barr, chief executive of Rowan Alba, said: “In Edinburgh’s continued housing emergency, the generous grant from Leeds Building Society’s Fund 150 programme will help more vulnerable individuals move out of homelessness into a settled home.
“We will be able to train more staff to provide effective one-to-one support and activities to help people improve their health, feel part of a community and keep their home for good.”