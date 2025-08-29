Leeds BS donates £150k to five charities to mark 150th anniversary

Jack Perrin, business development manager (BDM) at Handcrafted Projects, said: “The Fund 150 programme means we can employ a full-time support worker to join our new hub team in Sunderland. This will enable us to provide holistic support and a safe place to call home to another 20 individuals facing multiple, complex challenges.”

Surwat Sohail, chief executive of Roshni, added: “At Roshni, we see women arrive with nothing but courage. Many come to us with no money, no belongings, and no support. These funds will allow us to provide emergency packs so that women have food, clothing, and the basic essentials they need as soon as they arrive.

“Just as importantly, when women are ready to move on and rebuild their lives, we will be able to give them the practical items they need to set up a home and resettle back into the community. This support is about more than survival, it’s about restoring dignity, hope, and independence to women who are starting again after experiencing abuse.”

Gareth Sorsby, co-chief executive at YMCA Exeter, said: “Leeds Building Society’s immensely generous grant of £30,000 through its Fund 150 grant programme will help us provide accommodation for young people in Devon who were previously homeless or in insecure housing to an exceptionally high standard, demonstrating that each young person is valued, possibly for the first time in their life.”