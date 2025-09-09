Nationwide DIPs and product reservations go live on Xplan Mortgage

Iress has expanded its connectivity with Nationwide through its Xplan Mortgage platform, enabling decision in principle (DIP) submissions and product reservations.

Brokers using Xplan Mortgage can now submit DIPs for all Nationwide mortgage applicants, including the self-employed, contractors, foreign nationals and people looking for interest-only mortgages. This also includes access to products such as Nationwide’s Helping Hand and Extra Help ranges.

Product reservations can also be made on the platform, saving brokers and clients time and enabling them to secure a rate.

Iress said the change was made due to broker feedback and was done in collaboration with Nationwide.

Fact find information from Xplan Mortgage is also passed on to Nationwide directly without the need to rekey data into Nationwide for Intermediaries (NFI) Online.

One submitted, Nationwide’s decision is returned to Xplan Mortgage so brokers can review, amend and resubmit if necessary.

Brokers will also receive a DIP certificate within Xplan Mortgage if needed.

Louise Sarsby, head of providers and lenders at Iress, said: “With Nationwide’s enhanced API, Lender Connect functionality keeps getting better. The ability to hit apply in Xplan Mortgage and get a direct DIP for any Nationwide purchase or remortgage product creates a seamless, efficient experience for brokers and their clients.

“This has been a fantastic collaboration that will help drive greater adoption of digital mortgage application connectivity.”

Andy Tilsley, head of intermediary for digital at Nationwide, added: “Our endeavour is to support the intermediary market by making it easier and quicker for brokers to do business with us. We’ve responded to broker feedback and worked closely with Iress to enhance the digital journey, saving time and improving quality.

“Today’s announcement represents another significant milestone, but we’re not resting on our laurels as we look to build on this through further collaboration.”

Last month, Nationwide said it would offer “enhanced affordability” to borrowers applying for a remortgage.