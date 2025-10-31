All you need to know about the Renters’ Rights Act

The Renters’ Rights Bill became law this week, with ramifications across the rental market impacting both tenants and landlords.

This has been years in the making, and while the timeline for implementation still needs to be confirmed, major changes include the abolition of Section 21 eviction notices and reforming grounds for possession.

Mortgage Solutions has rounded up all our coverage of the Renters’ Rights Act, including unintended consequences and an examination of the student let market.

If there any further areas on this subject that you think we should cover, please email: editorial@ae3media.co.uk