News

All you need to know about the Renters’ Rights Act

All you need to know about the Renters' Rights Act
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
October 31, 2025
Updated:
October 31, 2025
The Renters’ Rights Bill became law this week, with ramifications across the rental market impacting both tenants and landlords.

This has been years in the making, and while the timeline for implementation still needs to be confirmed, major changes include the abolition of Section 21 eviction notices and reforming grounds for possession.

Mortgage Solutions has rounded up all our coverage of the Renters’ Rights Act, including unintended consequences and an examination of the student let market.

If there any further areas on this subject that you think we should cover, please email: editorial@ae3media.co.uk 

 

Renters’ Rights Bill becomes law

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 3 – Renters’ Rights Bill: Brokers urged to lead as landmark legislation reshapes UK rental market

The lowdown on the Renters’ Rights Bill – part one: What’s changing and when

The lowdown on the Renters’ Rights Bill – part two: The unintended consequences

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 3 – Renters’ Rights Bill: Brokers urged to lead as landmark legislation reshapes UK rental market

Renters’ Rights Act raises concerns over student let market

buy to let
landlord
rental reform
Renters' Rights Bill
Renters' Rigths Act
tenant