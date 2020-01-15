You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

United Trust Bank extends bridging to Scotland

by:
  • 15/01/2020
  • 0
United Trust Bank extends bridging to Scotland
United Trust Bank (UTB) has extended its short- and medium-term finance service into Scotland.

 

Until now, the bank’s bridging products were only available if the security property or properties were based in England or Wales. 

UTB’s business development manager Paul Mansell, who serves brokers in the North East and Scotland, said he was looking to increase his contacts in Scotland. 

Mansell added: “I’ve been working with several great brokers in Scotland and it’s clear there’s a growing demand for bridging finance. I’m looking forward to helping my existing broker contacts develop their bridging business as well as meeting new contacts throughout 2020.” 

Mike Walters, head of sales – mortgages and bridging at United Trust Bank (pictured), said: “We’re continually enhancing and improving UTB’s property finance offering and I’m excited that we can now provide bridging for Scottish properties.  

“We see huge potential to develop the bridging market in Scotland as we have done across many other parts of Great Britain over the last few years with considerable success.” 

The Lending Channel, a broker firm based in Perth, Scotland completed UTB’s first bridging loan in the country. 

Alistair Ewing, managing director at The Lending Channel, said: “We’ve enjoyed an excellent working relationship with UTB for a number of years and we were delighted when they decided to launch their short-term finance proposition in Scotland.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Calls for ‘housing court’ to tackle repossession delays

The Residential Landlords Association (RLA) has called on the government to establish a dedicated housing court, after its research revealed...

Close