Commercial Finance

Clever Lending launches commercial funding arm

by:
  • 04/02/2020
Clever Lending has launched a commercial lending division and increased the range of products and solutions for the professional sector.

 

Emma Tempest (pictured) has also joined Clever Lending as national commercial manager to lead the setup.

She was most recently with Hope Capital where she started in May 2019 as a business development manager covering the Midlands and East Anglia.

The distributer has added more lenders to its panel and now has access to more products, including finance for property development projects, asset finance, invoice discounting and unsecured business loans.

Clever Lending said the move means it can now provide finance for property development projects of any size along with expertise in presenting robust business plans to lenders.

Tempest brings along two decades’ experience in financial services, during which time she set up and grew an independent brokerage and developed her own portfolio of properties, the packager said.

Tempest said she was delighted to be joining the team.

“Commercial lending covers far more than just property, it can support businesses to grow and invest in key areas by financing a vast range of project requirements and scenarios.

“The commercial lending market offers huge potential for Clever Lending and can solve a lot of problems for local businesses and we’re excited to be able to provide an even more comprehensive range of solutions to the professional sector and their business clients,” she added.

 

