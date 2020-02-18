Funding 365 cuts rates on flexible three year loans

The lender said it has designed the deals to be tailored to suit the yield of the borrowers’ properties in terms of terms of pay rate vs retained rate.

Interest rates now start at 6.74 per cent per annum with a minimum pay rate of 4.5 per cent.

The loans can be secured against commercial, semi-commercial and residential (including houses in multiple occupation) properties in England and Wales.

Funding 365 has also extended the maximum length of the bridging term which can be included in the bridging version from eight months to 12 months, in order to provide borrowers with greater scope to be able to exit the loan without any early repayment charges.

The starting interest rate of these bridging terms has also been reduced from 7.49 per cent per annum to 7.25 per cent.

Mike Strange, managing director at Funding 365, (pictured) said: “We’ve managed to sharpen the pricing and simplify the products while at the same time increase the flexibility in terms of payment options.”