You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Octane extends permitted works, LTVs and LTGDVs on refurbishment

by:
  • 20/02/2020
  • 0
Octane extends permitted works, LTVs and LTGDVs on refurbishment
Octane Capital has overhauled its refurbishment products including changes to works permitted, loan to values (LTV) and loan to gross development values (LTGDV).

 

The lender upped the level of works permitted from 50 per cent up to 100 per cent plus of the current market value of a property for heavy refurbishment projects.

It has also increased the maximum LTV (on day one) and maximum LTGDV up to 75 per cent.

It said the improved market outlook was behind the changes allowing it to open out its risk profile.

“This will give landlords considerably more firepower to manufacture value from their portfolios to maintain a strong margin and reinvent them in order to keep pace with increasingly popular private rental sector developments,” the lender said.

Managing director Mark Posniak (pictured) added: “Revisiting our refurb range was a logical step given our renewed confidence in the outlook for UK property and the broader forces at play within the rental market.

“Refurbs are not just a way for landlords to manufacture value out of their portfolios to mitigate the impact of taxation changes but also to reinvent them to remain competitive alongside the growing threat that is PRS.

“The result is a surge in demand for refurbs across the board, from light and moderate to heavy.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
One week left to nominate someone for a British Specialist Lending Award

There is only one week left for you to recognise the best and brightest people working in the specialist lending...

Close