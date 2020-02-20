You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

Specialist Lending

One week left to nominate someone for a British Specialist Lending Award

by:
  • 20/02/2020
  • 0
There is only one week left for you to recognise the best and brightest people working in the specialist lending sector.

 

The deadline to make nominations for the British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 is Friday 28 February, and you can nominate multiple people across different categories.

These awards cover broker, lender and third-party providers and will go to those individuals who have truly gone beyond expectation and demonstrated excellence over the last year.

At Specialist Lending Solutions we believe it is good for the individual, the industry and ultimately the consumer to recognise and flag excellence in the market.

Not only does attaining recognition at the British Specialist Lending Awards reward and motivate the best people, the event itself offers peerless networking and a moment to reflect on the sector’s achievements.

The successful candidates are nominated by you, members of the specialist lending market, and voted on by a panel of experts from the industry.

The judging day is on 2nd April 2020 – all finalists will be required for an interview on this day.

The British Specialist Lending Awards is taking place on 13th May 2020 at Hilton Bankside.

Please visit the British Specialist Lending Awards website to nominate someone.

If you need help canvassing votes, please contact lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk who can provide you with personalised banners to use on social media or within emails.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
women in front of laptop with pound signs
Brokers’ views on the reality of high loan-to-income lending – analysis

Having high earnings, large deposits and professional careers are the surest ways for borrowers to secure high income multiples, say...

Close