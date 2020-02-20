One week left to nominate someone for a British Specialist Lending Award

There is only one week left for you to recognise the best and brightest people working in the specialist lending sector.

The deadline to make nominations for the British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 is Friday 28 February, and you can nominate multiple people across different categories.

These awards cover broker, lender and third-party providers and will go to those individuals who have truly gone beyond expectation and demonstrated excellence over the last year.

At Specialist Lending Solutions we believe it is good for the individual, the industry and ultimately the consumer to recognise and flag excellence in the market.

Not only does attaining recognition at the British Specialist Lending Awards reward and motivate the best people, the event itself offers peerless networking and a moment to reflect on the sector’s achievements.

The successful candidates are nominated by you, members of the specialist lending market, and voted on by a panel of experts from the industry.

The judging day is on 2nd April 2020 – all finalists will be required for an interview on this day.

The British Specialist Lending Awards is taking place on 13th May 2020 at Hilton Bankside.

Please visit the British Specialist Lending Awards website to nominate someone.

If you need help canvassing votes, please contact lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk who can provide you with personalised banners to use on social media or within emails.