Together finances ex-Dragons’ Den star’s £2.6m housing project

Together has helped entrepreneur and former Dragons' Den star Jenny Campbell invest into a housing development with a £1.22m facility.

Campbell (pictured right) sold her ATM company YourCash for £50m in 2017, then set up her business Russon-Campbell Developments with her 27-year-old son Tom (pictured left) and builder Collin Russon.

The firm’s current investment is a £2.6m new-build development of two detached and three terraced homes in Oundle, near Peterborough. This is set to be completed in 2021.

A plot of land was purchased for the project using family money, but the firm wanted a commercial partner to provide funding to complete the housing scheme. However, the entrepreneur initially struggled to access the quick finance required.

Campbell said: “We went to two high street lenders, but it was hard to get the finance we wanted quickly. They had very formal processes and a ‘tick box’ approach to follow before they’d release the funding.

“What we were looking for was a more hands-on approach from a lender who wanted to understand our business and our plans for the scheme, as well as build a long-term relationship with Tom as a funding partner for future projects.”

Jonathan Sally, lending director at Together, reviewed the development and said the lender was “confident” in the success of the project.