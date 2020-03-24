You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Landbay removes high-LTV deals and introduces two-minute DIP

by:
  • 24/03/2020
  • 0
Landbay removes high-LTV deals and introduces two-minute DIP
Landbay has removed its highest loan-to-value (LTV) deals and made changes to its application process.

 

Landbay has withdrawn its 80 per cent LTV products and will now lend up to 75 per cent LTV, with the lender attributing this decision to a rise in the cost of funds. 

However, it will continue to lend across the same range cases including homes in multiple occupancy, special purchase vehicles, multi-unit freehold blocks and other complex buy-to-let. 

Last week, Landbay CEO John Goodall wrote in Specialist Lending Solutions that non-bank lenders could face significant issues due to the Covid-19 outbreak with funding markets either almost closed or far more expensive.

 

Faster DIP

Landbay has also sped-up its application process with the introduction of a decision in principle (DIP) which it claims takes two minutes.

The DIP uses technology in line with the paperless application process and the lender said it has reduced mortgage application to completion to nine steps.

It now incorporates a soft credit search and online identity checks, features which were previously part of a separate process. 

Landbay used broker focus groups to test the system and recommend changes, with the group ultimately deciding the order and the flow of the process. 

Paul Brett (pictured), managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, said: “Brokers are the lifeblood of our business and so they were instrumental in the design of this, in order that we could deliver what they want in the way that they most need it.  

“We believe in a hands-on approach to achieve the most appropriate outcome both for the broker and their client.” 

To deal with the novel coronavirus and protect its staff, Landbay’s employees have been working from home for over a week.  

The lender said brokers could continue to contact its business development managers and underwriting teams as normal and insisted they would receive the same service standards.  

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • RT @mortgagesols: Bank of England has cut base rate to 0.1% following special Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
calculator and pen
Broker launches online mortgage payment holiday calculator

Broker firm Online Mortgage Adviser has created a calculator to help customers considering a mortgage holiday understand how their finances...

Close