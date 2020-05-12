TML appoints Peter Beaumont as CEO

Peter Beaumont has been appointed chief executive of The Mortgage Lender (TML) following regulatory approval.

Beaumont (pictured) joined the lender in 2017 as its deputy CEO. Trevor Pothecary, founder of TML, has also been appointed executive chairman.

Pothecary said: “Peter has done a fantastic job since he joined The Mortgage Lender in 2017 and continues to provide strong and decisive leadership as we navigate through the current market challenges.”

Beaumont added: “When we announced the anticipated changes to the leadership team in February the world was a very different place. Since then the team at The Mortgage Lender has made me very proud as they have adapted and found new ways of working, like the introduction of remote valuations for buy-to-let applications.

“We are working hard behind the scenes to understand the impact of coronavirus on people’s finances and how that shapes the products and criteria the market will be looking for over the remainder of this year and into next.”