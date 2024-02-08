The Mortgage Lender’s Beaumont to step down as CEO

Hugh Meechan, chief operating officer at TML, will lead the business on an interim basis.

Beaumount took on the role of chief executive officer in 2020, having taken on the position of deputy CEO when he joined the company in 2017 ahead of its buy-to-let launch.

During his time as CEO, Beaumont managed the sale of the business to Shawbrook in 2021. TML said it had “become a significant part of the bank’s portfolio of highly regarded specialist retail mortgage brands”.

In an interview with this publication following the sale of TML, Beaumount said the deal was a natural progression of the relationships between the two lenders and provided greater funding security.

The lender has continued to build on its proposition, including the recently launched products transfers on a pilot basis at the tail-end of last year and a restructure of its sales and distribution team earlier this year.

Prior to joining TML, Beaumont was executive director at Hearthstone Investments for around a year, and before that was executive director of NKD Pizza for over three years.

Before that he was chief executive of RPS Capital for over four years and was previously deputy chief executive for Mortgages Plc for around seven years.

Shawbrook CEO Marcelino Castrillo said: “Peter has made a huge contribution to the TML story, leading its growth as both an independent specialist lender and as part of the Shawbrook Group where he has also been a very active and supportive presence at the executive committee. We thank him for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”

Beaumont added: “I’m incredibly proud of what TML has achieved, particularly over recent years. The talent of the team, the investment in technology and the relationships we have with our introducers makes this a very special business. I look forward to seeing TML continue to innovate and grow in the specialist mortgage market.”