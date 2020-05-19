You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Shawbrook hires regional development manager

by:
  • 19/05/2020
Matthew Taylor has joined Shawbrook Bank as a regional development manager.

 

He is tasked with ensuring brokers in the Midlands and South Wales receive the best possible support from the specialist lender.

With almost 20 years in the specialist lending industry, Taylor has developed his knowledge and skillset with lenders including InterBay Commercial, Fleet Mortgages, and Tipton & Coseley Building Society.

Emma Cox, sales director at Shawbrook (pictured), said: At a time when the intermediary community needs the support of lenders, I’m really pleased that we can bring some more resource to the team to help our brokers in this region.

“We are very happy that Matthew has joined the team here at Shawbrook and his experience in the specialist lending space will play a vital role in such challenging times.”

Taylor added:I’m pleased to be joining an experienced team and cannot wait to build new relationships as well as enhance existing key partnerships within the region.

“I firmly believe that a ‘safe pair of hands’ for our broker partners is crucial in the current climate, and I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and providing this under the Shawbrook banner.”

