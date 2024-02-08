You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Shawbrook lowers minimum loan for commercial and semi-commercial

by:
  • 08/02/2024
  • 0
Shawbrook lowers minimum loan for commercial and semi-commercial
Shawbrook has brought out smaller loan sizes with competitive rates for commercial and semi-commercial products.

The minimum loan size in its commercial and semi-commercial deals begin from £150,000, and rates start from 7.79 per cent and 7.14 per cent respectively between loans of £150,000 to £250,000.

The lender said that pricing across the wider range will begin from 6.79 per cent up to £25m.

Shawbrook said that the adjustment ensures that it is catering to “financial needs of small and large professional property investors, supporting both seasoned commercial property investors and buy-to-let (BTL) landlords seeking to diversify into higher yielding assets”.

Daryl Norkett, director of real estate proposition at Shawbrook, said: “Our decision to reduce the minimum loan size for our commercial and semi-commercial products reflects our commitment to supporting the success of professional property investors.

“We recognise that landlords are increasingly looking to diversify into commercial property investment. Our research shows residential landlords are looking to add commercial properties to their portfolios, and 37 per cent cite diversification as the main reason. By providing increased flexibility and competitive rates, we can empower our customers to achieve their property ambitions.”

It is the second time that the lender has lowered the minimum loan size for commercial and semi-commercial in a few months, having cut the minimum loan for both ranges to £250,000 in October.

At the same time, the lender reduced rates in the range and increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) on semi-commercial deals to 75 per cent and 65 per cent for commercial deals.

The lender also reintroduced retail assets acceptable security and is relaxing experience requirements for applications from BTL landlords.

Shawbrook said when it made the changes that this was to satisfy rising demand from investors and landlords, and it would allow it to deliver complex funding solutions to commercial investors and landlords.

Shawbrook lowered commercial and semi-commercial rates at the tail-end of January by up to 0.55 per cent and 0.35 per cent respectively.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.