You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Commercial Finance -

Bridging

Mint Bridging launches lockdown development products

by:
  • 26/05/2020
  • 0
Mint Bridging launches lockdown development products
Mint Bridging has released two products specifically for the development market in its attempt to help businesses continue building during the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

For firms looking to continue with developments while following safety guidelines relating to the pandemic, Mint has released a new development product.  

This is based on a maximum four-house scheme with a loan value of up to £750,000, and a rate of 0.89 per cent. The product is available up to 55 per cent loan to gross development value (GDV). 

Alternatively, for those impacted by building delays or unable to offload their premises due to market changes, Mint is offering a development exit loan which is available to those seeking up to £750,000 

It is based on a maximum six-house scheme and has a maximum loan to value ratio of 65 per cent with a rate of 0.89 per cent. 

Sinead Moynihan, head of sales at Mint Bridging, said: “We have, like others in the market, to this point offered solely new bridging loan products, with Covid-19 in mind.  

“However, we noticed a gap in the market for development-specific products and knew that it was necessary to widen our product portfolio with development loans that measure up to the needs of our brokers and borrowers at this difficult time.

“We hope these two new loans will help many who’ve found themselves in a difficult situation amid the coronavirus crisis yet are eager to keep Britain building, Moynihan added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Pepper limits all lending to 80 per cent LTV and withdraws BTL purchases

Pepper has withdrawn all buy-to-let (BTL) purchase deals and all products above 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) as...

Close