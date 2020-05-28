You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Fiduciam completes pair of development deals for £2.5m

by:
  • 28/05/2020
  • 0
Fiduciam completes pair of development deals for £2.5m
Fiduciam has completed two development finance loans worth a combined £2.5m in the south of England.

 

The first for £1.6m was located in south London and involved the transfer of equity from one project to another.

The lender said this helped new projects to start earlier, permitting the developer to do more projects in a year and to grow by simply using the same capital more efficiently.

It added that this could become more common as the movement restrictions led to slower sales for completed projects.

“The loan for £1.6m at a loan to value (LTV) of 55 per cent allows the borrower to use equity from a recently completed development to fund their new project,” it said.

“This will enable a shop, storage area, and one flat to be converted into five new flats and a shop.”

The second deal was a £900,000, 18-month term, permitted development multi-drawdown loan for a refurbishment project on the South Coast.

The project will see a 19th century derelict period property, purchased at auction and converted into four separate high-end residences of two and three bedrooms.

The sale of the individual residences provides the exit for the loan.

Fiduciam case manager Marc Morris said: “As Covid-19 slows the sale of completed projects it will also generate attractive opportunities to purchase new sites.

“The possibility of transferring equity from one project to the next will become ever more attractive and Fiduciam expects to see more applications for its Stepping Stone loans over the coming months.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Octane Capital hires senior BDM from Shawbrook

Octane Capital has hired two new members to its sales and credit teams.

Close