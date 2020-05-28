Together completing pipeline ahead of lending return

Together Money has told Specialist Lending Solutions it is now working through its pipeline ahead of a return to new lending.

The lender was forced to stop accepting new applications in March as the coronavirus crisis hit and in early April it then announced all pre-offer applications were being put on hold.

However, Together has now recommenced working through its pipeline and a spokesman said it hopes to make an announcement regarding the launch of new products “in the near future”.

It said it had contacted brokers to let them know it was now working on its pipeline cases and those applications submitted.

“We will sort those in due course and will be in touch shortly to introduce a new range,” the spokesman said.

The lender did not put a time frame on when this would be completed, but added: “We are hoping to make an announcement in the near future.”