Octane Capital makes three senior promotions

Octane Capital has promoted three members of its team to senior positions.

Liam Lawlor has been promoted from senior business development manager (BDM) to sales director, overseeing some of Octane’s newest BDMs.

He has worked at Octane since 2017 and will continue to report to managing director Mark Posniak.

Former senior credit manager Graham Macaulay has been made head of short-term lending, with three of the credit managers reporting to him. He will continue to develop them while providing credit intelligence and support to the rest of the team.

Macaulay joined Octane in 2018.

Donna-Louise House has been promoted to head of buy-to-let credit, after joining the lender in 2018 as senior credit manager. She will head up Octane’s new buy to let team.

Octane soft-launched its buy-to-let offering during lockdown with a number of key partners and will be widening its distribution towards the end of the summer.

House and Macaulay will both report to Matt Smith, director of credit and risk.

Jonathan Samuels (pictured), CEO of Octane Capital, said: “We’re always keen to promote talent and commitment from within and Liam, Graham and Donna, who have worked tirelessly to grow Octane in recent years, deserve to have their hard work rewarded.

“Each is a huge asset to the company and we are confident they will continue to go from strength to strength in their new roles.”

He added: “Things have picked up sharply since the property market emerged from lockdown and all three will be vital to ensuring we continue to grow our market share at a time when, more than ever, experience counts.”