You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Octane Capital makes three senior promotions

by:
  • 25/06/2020
  • 0
Octane Capital makes three senior promotions
Octane Capital has promoted three members of its team to senior positions.

 

Liam Lawlor has been promoted from senior business development manager (BDM) to sales director, overseeing some of Octane’s newest BDMs.  

He has worked at Octane since 2017 and will continue to report to managing director Mark Posniak. 

Former senior credit manager Graham Macaulay has been made head of short-term lending, with three of the credit managers reporting to him. He will continue to develop them while providing credit intelligence and support to the rest of the team.  

Macaulay joined Octane in 2018. 

Donna-Louise House has been promoted to head of buy-to-let creditafter joining the lender in 2018 as senior credit managerShe will head up Octane’s new buy to let team 

Octane soft-launched its buy-to-let offering during lockdown with a number of key partners and will be widening its distribution towards the end of the summer. 

House and Macaulay will both report to Matt Smith, director of credit and risk.

Jonathan Samuels (pictured), CEO of Octane Capital, said: “We’re always keen to promote talent and commitment from within and Liam, Graham and Donna, who have worked tirelessly to grow Octane in recent years, deserve to have their hard work rewarded.  

Each is a huge asset to the company and we are confident they will continue to go from strength to strength in their new roles.  

He added: “Things have picked up sharply since the property market emerged from lockdown and all three will be vital to ensuring we continue to grow our market share at a time when, more than ever, experience counts.”   

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Maslow Capital restarts development and conversion lending

Maslow Capital has resumed lending after the coronavirus lockdown with a focus on primary ground up developments and conversions.

Close