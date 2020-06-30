Roma Finance expands management team

Roma Finance has appointed Deborah Chaplain to the newly created role of head of customer service and collections.

The position and department were created partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to boost Roma’s customer service operations.

Chaplain has been a consultant for the lender for the last three months and has now joined the business on a permanent business.

During the pandemic months, Roma Finance took steps to reorganise its customer services team by redeploying staff members to other departments and contacting borrowers to see if support was needed.

Chaplain (pictured) said: “Being part of the Roma Finance team is a privilege – the company is so people-focused and this is really reflective of the service provided.

“So many customers come back to us time and time again and I am so pleased to be part of the team at this exciting time.”

Scott Marshall, managing director at Roma Finance, added: “I am delighted to welcome Deborah to the team.

“She has already made a significant impact within the company and with the rapid growth of the business, this could not have come at a better time. I have never been more excited about the future of Roma Finance, than I am right now.”