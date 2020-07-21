You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Pepper resumes BTL purchases including credit impaired borrowers

by:
  • 21/07/2020
  • 0
Pepper resumes BTL purchases including credit impaired borrowers
Pepper Money has resumed its buy-to-let (BTL) purchases for individual investors and limited companies.

 

The lender is also opening its landlord purchase offering out to borrowers with previous credit impairments.

Its Pepper Light range will be available to customers who may have experienced defaults, missed payments and arrears, but who have not received any County Court Judgements (CCJs).

Offer validity is being reinstated to 90 days after it was reduced to 60 days during the lockdown.

“The improving outlook has enabled Pepper Money to reinstate the longer offer period, in addition to the launch of new products,” the lender said.

 

Specialist lending balancing act

Sales director Paul Adams explained that specialist lending in the current environment was a balancing act as demand remains high, but the uncertain economic environment means every case requires extra underwriting scrutiny.

“And so, we have taken steps to protect the service we provide our brokers, while also ensuring they have access to the most appropriate solutions for their clients,” he said.

“When the lockdown was fully enforced, it was difficult to see how there would be tenant demand for new buy-to-let properties and so this was an area we pulled back on to free up greater capacity in other areas of our lending.

“Now, however, feedback from the market shows that tenant demand has remained stable, as has demand from buy-to-let investors and so we are really pleased to be able to support these borrowers with the return of our mortgages for purchases.”

He added that the lender would continue to review areas of demand along with the latest economic conditions and lockdown restrictions for its proposition.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Landbay ups maximum lending limits and lowers rates

Landbay has increased its maximum loan sizes from £1m to £1.5m and reduced mortgage rates on select deals.

Close