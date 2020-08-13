TML ups max LTV for BTL capital raising

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has increased its maximum loan to value (LTV) for capital raising landlords from 65 per cent to 75 per cent on all remortgage products.

It noted that many were using the current market environment to add properties to their portfolios.

The LTV rise means there are no limits on the amount of capital a landlord is able to raise in England, Scotland and Wales through a remortgage up to 75 per cent loan to value.

The facility is available across its core product range. Rates for a five-year fix start at 3.49 per cent and its two-year fixed rate products start at 3.13 per cent.

TML sales director Steve Griffiths (pictured) said: “Recent process enhancements and increased resource in our new business teams has allowed us to increase capacity to support this key area, as it is clear that, for most landlords, their plans have not changed, indeed many see it as an opportunity to add properties to their portfolios.

“Whether capital raising is for business investment, to buy a new property, improve an existing property or refinancing, it’s important we have the right combination of criteria and rates to support their plans.

“Increasing the capital raising loan to value to 75 per cent demonstrates our ability to react to market conditions and is the right decision for us, brokers and landlords right now.”

3mc director Doug Hall added: “It’s encouraging to see The Mortgage Lender responding to this competitive segment of the market by increasing its capital raising loan to value.”