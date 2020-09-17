Buckinghamshire BS brings back ex-pat BTL deals

Buckinghamshire Building Society has reintroduced its ex-pat buy-to-Let mortgage, available for individual landlords, including first-time landlords, or limited companies.

The two year discounted rate is priced at 3.99 per cent, 1.5 per cent below the society’s buy-to-let standard variable rate, and is available up to 70 per cent loan to value. The deal has £999 fee.

Landlords who live abroad, either renting or as homeowners, are eligible to apply. There is no maximum age restriction.

Tim Vigeon, the society’s head of lending, said: “We have had a number of enquiries regarding this type of lending in the past, with people looking to rent out a UK property as part of their long-term financial planning.

“We have a list of accepted countries and the borrower must be either living or working in one of these.”

Landlords must be able to pay the mortgage and receive rent from a UK bank account.