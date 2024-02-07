You are here: Home - News -

News

Bucks BS adds mortgage offering 100 per cent LTV; Newcastle BS cuts self-employed rates – round-up

by:
  • 07/02/2024
  • 0
Bucks BS adds mortgage offering 100 per cent LTV; Newcastle BS cuts self-employed rates – round-up
Buckinghamshire Building Society has introduced a product which combines the features of its joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) and deposit lite mortgages.

The JBSP Deposit Lite product allows first-time buyers to get a mortgage with either a small or no deposit with family support. 

Borrowers can access up to 100 per cent of a property’s value by using up to 60 per cent of the value of their parents’ home as security. Up to two parents can also be added to the mortgage to support affordability, but will not be named as co-owners of the property. 

The product is fixed for five years and has a rate of 6.59 per cent. It has a £999 product fee and is subject to early repayment charges. 

Claire Askham, head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “We’re always looking to innovate, particularly in the first-time buyer space where it’s so tricky for potential purchasers to get a foothold on that first rung of the property ladder.  

“This innovative product addresses two of the most significant hurdles in home buying: deposit and affordability.”  

She added: “Through our discussions with brokers, we regularly hear how parents are eager to support their children’s ambitions of property ownership, but don’t always have the funds to gift.  

“Bringing two of our most popular products together to create JBSP Deposit Lite makes purchasing a first property accessible for more potential homeowners and opens up new opportunities for brokers across the market.” 

 

Newcastle BS cuts self-employed rates 

Newcastle Building Society has reduced rates across self-employed mortgage products by up to 0.15 per cent. 

There is a two-year fix up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) has a rate of 5.15 per cent with a £999 fee, and a fee-free option with a rate of 5.35 per cent. 

Early repayment charges apply. 

The mutual requires at least one year of accounts for self-employed borrowers and is available for house purchase or remortgage with loans of up to £1m. 

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We want to provide brokers’ newly self-employed clients with as wide a range of competitive options as possible in order to secure a mortgage.  

“That’s why alongside our team of experienced underwriters who individually assess each case, we’re reducing rates across our products that are specifically designed for those borrowers who may only have one year’s accounts.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 08, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

Toughsheet Community Stadium

Feb 08, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.