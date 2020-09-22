You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Avamore and Totum combine on refurb and conversion of derelict property

by:
  • 22/09/2020
  • 0
Avamore and Totum combine on refurb and conversion of derelict property
Avamore Capital has completed a £680,000 deal for the refurbishment of a partially derelict property in Southfields, London.

 

The two-bedroom mid-terrace house had permission to be refurbished into a four-bedroom property under permitted development rights 

The developer has made plans to strip out and extend the building as well as undertake additional structural works. 

The loan was closed at 66 per cent loan to gross development value (LTGDV) at a rate of 8.5 per cent per annum and the project has an expected gross development value (GDV) of £1.05m 

Avamore worked with commercial finance brokerage Totum Finance to complete the deal and accommodate delays the developer experienced due to the speed at which the previous owner was moving out of the property. 

Chris Treadwell, relationship manager at Avamore, (pictured) said: “This was a good deal to get over the line. As we phase out of the Covid-19 crisis, we want to demonstrate our appetite to lend against development projects and that we remain competitive.  

We were pleased to be able to support the borrower and work with Piragsah from Totum Finance once again. As always, there were time constraints which needed to be met and the Avamore team worked hard to get the deal done. 

Piragash Sivanesan, founder of Totum Finance, added: “I’ve worked with Avamore on several transactions and their service has been consistent on every deal.

“The front end of the process was quick and straightforward which meant that we were all able to turn our attention to the intricacies of the transaction.  

As ever, the underwriters were always available and responsive; they remained transparent on the deal’s progress and worked closely with us to navigate around any challenges.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Landbay cuts BTL rates to sub three per cent

Landbay has reduced the rate on its special edition two-year fixed rates for both 60 per cent and 70 per...

Close