Together and Pepper offer BTL exclusives

Together has teamed up with Dynamo for Intermediaries and Crystal Specialist Finance to offer a new buy-to-let deal, while Pepper is partnering with 3mc to launch a range of exclusive landlord mortgages.

Dynamo and Crystal are piloting Together’s lowest buy-to-let variable mortgage rate of 4.99 per cent.

The deal has a maximum loan to value (LTV) of 70 per cent.

Applications are accepted for holiday lets, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and student lets, as well as first-time buyers and landlords, expats and non-UK nationals.

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo for Intermediaries, said: “Together’s recent decision to begin cautiously increasing its lending volumes was warmly welcomed by the industry and we are pleased to be able to strengthen our relationship further by offering our members this new semi-exclusive product.”

Jason Berry, group sales and marketing director of Crystal, added: “Together’s latest buy-to-let product range not only addresses lending requests which are becoming more prevalent, but also provides some much needed options for landlords and property investor customers who have seen criteria tighten since the start of the year.”

3mc offers exclusive range from Pepper

Pepper Money is offering a selection of limited company buy-to-let mortgages through 3mc.

The range includes five-year fixed rate products on the Pepper 48 range, at a pay rate 0.3 per cent cheaper than the equivalent core range.

It means the product is available at 3.55 per cent up to 65 per cent LTV, while up to 80 per cent LTV the rate is 4.95 per cent.

The exclusives also come with a free valuation and have a maximum loan size of £500,000.

Doug Hall, director of 3mc, said: “These exclusives offer brokers a genuine advantage over going to the lender directly.

“Not only do their clients benefit from a pay rate that is 0.3 per cent cheaper than the lender’s core range, but there’s also the added benefit of a free valuation and, at 3mc, we have direct access to one of Pepper Money’s virtual onsite underwriters.”

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, added: “We’re really pleased to be working with 3mc on these exclusive products.

“There’s a lot of demand at the moment from buy-to-let landlords who want to acquire new properties ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday, and these products give brokers another option to help satisfy that demand.”