Complex Buy To Let

Foundation increases BTL rates and Landbay adds pair of deals

  • 05/11/2020
Foundation has increased rates on buy-to-let mortgages in its F1 product range.

 

The range is for portfolio and non-portfolio landlords with an almost clean credit history.

All rates have been increased by 0.1 per cent except the two-year fix at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) which has risen 0.15 per cent.

The new rates are:

  • Two-year fix at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) is now at 3.14 per cent and the 75 per cent LTV version is at 3.34 per cent.
  • Two-year variable at 65 per cent LTV is 3.04 per cent and 3.24 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.
  • Five-year fix at 65 per cent LTV is 3.34 per cent and 3.59 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.
  • Five-year fix large loan is 3.24 per cent at 65 per cent LTV.
  • Five-year fix early remortgage at 75 per cent LTV is 3.65 per cent.
  • And five-year with three-year early repayment charges at 75 per cent LTV is now 3.74 per cent.

All products have a two per cent fee aside from the large loan which has a 2.25 per cent fee.

 

Landbay

Landbay has also added two new products to its range, both at 75 per cent LTV.

The pair of five-year fixed rate deals are both available at an interest rate of 3.55 per cent

The first has a free valuation and a maximum loan size of £525,000 and is available on properties up to £700,000, while the second has a maximum loan of £1m.

 

Owain Thomas

