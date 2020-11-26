You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Commercial Finance -

Bridging

Bridging and commercial finance D2C comparison site launches undercutting advisers

by:
  • 26/11/2020
  • 0
Bridging and commercial finance D2C comparison site launches undercutting advisers
A direct to consumer comparison site for bridging and commercial lending which claims to undercut advisers by thousands of pounds has launched.

 

The Propp website has gone live with 40 lenders and claims to provide bespoke quotes for borrowers within 24 hours which on average save over £9,400 per year, based on the negotiated interest rate.

It is led by a trio of former John Charcol directors – Peter Williams, Ben Larkin and Paul Elliott.

Williams and Larkin left the firm two years ago to form their own wealth management business, while Elliot joined the Buy to Let Business (now Dynamo) in 2017.

Williams is chief executive officer of Propp, Elliott is managing director, while Larkin has taken on the role of chief technical officer.

The firm says by digitising much of the process, including rate negotiations, digital signatures, and electronic identification it can cut the average bridging loan completion time below the current 52 days.

It also “aims to remove industry-wide bias towards preferred lenders and certain types of agreements” by accessing a wider pool of lenders.

 

Consider more applications

MT Finance is one of the first lenders on board and director Tomer Aboody praised the development.

“The website is very user-friendly and gives borrowers a solid spread of the lenders currently operating within the specialist property finance market,” he said.

“The process is extremely transparent, delivering a rationale to every search result and even provides users with a clear indication of savings on each loan.

“As a lender, it’s encouraging to see innovation in the property finance market that will enable us to consider more applications.”

 

‘Fed up of brokers’

Property developer Mike Stenhouse said he used the service “after getting fed up with the lack of transparency and slow speed we’d seen from some brokers” and could not speak highly enough of it.

“They beat rates we’d seen from brokers by several tenths of a per cent, saving us thousands of pounds across the project duration, and we felt like we had much better clarity on who the right lender was for us.”

CEO Peter Williams said: “Propp has been purpose-built to shake-up the archaic specialist property finance space and bring it in line with the demands of today’s borrowers, who are accustomed to the convenience and transparency of automated technologies and instant, high-quality customer service.

“For too long the industry has rested on its laurels when it comes to automation and real transparency for its customers.

“The seasoned team we’ve built is committed to leading the industry by example.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Jonathan Rubins
Alternative Bridging completes refurb loan in four days

Alternative Bridging Corporation has completed a refurbishment bridging loan within four days of initially receiving the application.

Close