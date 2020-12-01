You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Aldermore and Allica Bank bolster teams with new hires

  • 01/12/2020
Aldermore and Allica Bank have both announced new hires to strengthen teams.

 

Aldermore bank has appointed Joanna Winterton to the role of head of commercial mortgages south and Graham Ritchie to the role of head of commercial mortgages north.

The two new positions have been created to replace the head of commercial mortgages role and reinforce regional support for origination teams serving brokers.

Winterton has more than 25 years of property lending experience and has been internally promoted from her role as a relationship manager within Aldermore’s commercial mortgages in-life team.

Prior to joining Aldermore, she was a business consultant and at Barclays and Nationwide in various property lending roles.

Ritchie has almost 20 years of commercial property experience and was also promoted internally. He was previously Aldermore’s interim head of commercial mortgages, and prior to that, interim head of property development.

Before joining Aldermore, Graham worked at Nationwide, Yorkshire Bank and Bank of Scotland, in commercial real estate, corporate and private banking roles.

John Carter, commercial director for commercial real estate at Aldermore, said: “It’s fantastic to have such an outstanding pool of talent in our team and I’m thrilled that we’ve promoted colleagues from within. Both Graham and Joanna have a tremendous amount of experience and will add greatly to the compelling service we continue to provide our customers.”

 

Allica hires mortgage operations manager

Small and medium business bank Allica has hired Carly Nutkins as mortgage operations manager.

She joins from Redwood Bank, bringing over 12 years of banking experience and operational know-how to ensure effective processing of commercial mortgage applications submitted to Allica.

The bank has also announced that it will be growing its business relationship management team by more than half to help service the surge in demand from SMEs.

Allica Bank said it has grown its lending capacity to now average over £30 million per month in committed loan offers to established SMEs.

Nick Baker, head of intermediaries, Allica Bank, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Carly to the team, she will drive the ‘engine room’ of commercial mortgage processing – ensuring a smooth, hassle-free application process.  We’re also excited to be expanding the team further and are on the hunt for more talent to join our award-winning broker team.”

