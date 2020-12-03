You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

A broker’s guide to buy-to-let

by:
  03/12/2020
Specialist Lending Solutions has produced a guide to support advisers working in the buy-to-let (BTL) sector.

 

The guide is created in association with Zephyr Homeloans and breaks down some of the key changes to have hit the market since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation.

It also includes a section on how to correctly submit cases to ensure a smooth application process.

And the guide examines the outlook for the buy-to-let market and how landlords are adapting to the current environment and tailoring their businesses.

You can download the free guide from the following link or by clicking on the front cover image below: https://secure.viewer.zmags.com/publication/881ca62a

 

 

