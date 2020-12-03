You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Castle Trust Bank extends rate discount

by:
  • 03/12/2020
  • 0
Castle Trust Bank extends rate discount
Castle Trust Bank is extending the 0.25 per cent rate reduction on its term products until the end of the year.

 

The lender will apply the offer to all decisions in principle (DIPs) on term products issued by the close of business on 31 December, including the lender’s bridge-to-let proposition, where a term plan is used for the exit route.

Castle Trust Bank offers buy-to-let products up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), with instant terms available from the lender’s BDMs.

Barry Searle, managing director of mortgages at Castle Trust Bank (pictured), said: “The 0.25 per cent rate discount has proven really popular, but pleasingly our robust systems and processes mean the significant increase in demand hasn’t impacted our ability to deliver a 48-hour services.

“So, to end a difficult year on a positive note, we’ve decided to extend the offer to the end of December to give brokers the opportunity to get the discount tied in on a case before the end of the year.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
A broker’s guide to buy-to-let

Specialist Lending Solutions has produced a guide to support advisers working in the buy-to-let (BTL) sector.

Close