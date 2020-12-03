Castle Trust Bank extends rate discount

Castle Trust Bank is extending the 0.25 per cent rate reduction on its term products until the end of the year.

The lender will apply the offer to all decisions in principle (DIPs) on term products issued by the close of business on 31 December, including the lender’s bridge-to-let proposition, where a term plan is used for the exit route.

Castle Trust Bank offers buy-to-let products up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), with instant terms available from the lender’s BDMs.

Barry Searle, managing director of mortgages at Castle Trust Bank (pictured), said: “The 0.25 per cent rate discount has proven really popular, but pleasingly our robust systems and processes mean the significant increase in demand hasn’t impacted our ability to deliver a 48-hour services.

“So, to end a difficult year on a positive note, we’ve decided to extend the offer to the end of December to give brokers the opportunity to get the discount tied in on a case before the end of the year.”