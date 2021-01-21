You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

‘First-of-a-kind’ products imminent, seeking visability and the stamp duty deadline – Keystone MD Elise Coole

by:
  • 21/01/2021
  • 0
‘First-of-a-kind’ products imminent, seeking visability and the stamp duty deadline – Keystone MD Elise Coole
Keystone Property Finance is in the middle of designing a new set of products which it aims to launch by the end of March, newly-appointed managing director Elise Coole revealed.

 

In an interview with Specialist Lending Solutions, Coole (pictured) was not able to give much detail away about the proposition, but said the lender was looking to offer benefits to landlords and their tenants with the new range.

“We have got some products we’re working on which we believe will be the first of their kind to help brokers give an offering which has benefits for landlords and tenants,” she said.

And Coole added that the products would be available for new and existing customers.

“We do have a product transfer offering, but we don’t have a big number of cases coming off fixed rate periods yet,” she continued.

“That’s something we are a big believer in and something that want to reward existing customers for.”

 

Strategic planning

Coole stepped into the managing director position this month having spent more than two years at Keystone, with the last year of that as chief operations officer (COO).

The move will give her input into the strategic direction of the business and also a more public role, which is likely to make her a more familiar face for brokers.

“As COO I had control of the day-to-day business but now I will have more of a strategic involvement in the company on its direction and in regards to new products and the offering to brokers,” Coole said.

“I’ll also be more outwardly facing. CEO David Whittaker will continue of course, but I will be more outward focusing and more visible with networks and clubs.”

The lender’s overall strategy remains to focus on professional and specialist landlords with buy-to-let products, no shift into other market sectors is expected in the immediate future.

This will include continuing development of its technology system but will also include product and other buy-to-let market developments.

Coole noted that the £400m securitisation, which Specialist Lending Solutions revealed last week, is a big step for the firm and should be finalised on 25 January.

Not only is it the lender’s first securitisation, it is also the first completed that includes forward funding since the pandemic hit, where deals still in the pipeline are to be included.

“As soon as that’s made whole we’ll start filling up the new warehouse facility,” Coole continued.

“It’s unlikely the next securitisation will take two and a half years to complete – I think it will be quicker depending on how quickly we can build the completions.”

 

Stamp duty deadline

The impending stamp duty holiday is a key priority for Keystone, as it is across the market.

Speaking in October, Whittaker said he believed mid-January would likely be the key cutoff point where lenders would need to start telling landlords they were unlikely to complete in time.

Business is brisk for Keystone according to Coole, but the lender has not put out any communications to refuse deals which must complete by the 31 March deadline.

“We are very busy through all departments of the business and have got a steady flow of applications coming in,” Coole continued.

“We make sure when new applications arrive we get an understanding of the time constraints.

“We have been pro-actively contacting brokers and clients to ask them to give as much information [as possible] so we can all focus at that point and we make sure we keep the lines of communication open.”

Coole acknowledged there is likely to be a squeeze across the market as the deadline nears, especially with so many participants being hampered by lockdown restrictions.

But she added that should the time come to call a halt to cases to meet the deadline, Keystone will communicate that clearly.

And once that particular deadline has passed, the expectation is for a high level of remortgage business coming through from five-year fixes because of the 2016 tax changes.

“There’s always deadlines with buy to let,” Coole added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
regulation papers with post it notes
FCA proposes 30 per cent price cap on CMC fees and signposting to free alternatives

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published its proposals to introduce a price cap on the fees financial claims management...

Close