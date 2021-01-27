You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

TMW launches limited company BTL fee-assist remortgages

  • 27/01/2021
TMW launches limited company BTL fee-assist remortgages
The Mortgage Works (TMW) is launching a range of limited company remortgages up to 75 per cent loan to value that come with legal fees and a valuation included.

 

Four deals are included in the remortgage range. A two-year fix at 3.34 per cent with a £1,995 fee and a £995 fee option with a rate of 3.49 per cent.

For borrowers who want a longer term, a five-year fixed rate at 3.69 per cent is available with a fee of £1,995. The £995 option comes with a 3.84 per cent rate.

Daniel Clinton, head of TMW, said: “Over the last few years, we have seen more and more landlords build their portfolios through limited companies following changes to the tax regime.

“As a leading buy-to-let mortgage provider, we always look to offer a range of competitive mortgages to suit whatever the landlord’s circumstances. These latest products reinforce our support for the limited company market, helping reduce upfront costs for landlords.”

Saffron Building Society returned to limited company buy-to-let lending this week at 75 per cent LTV for purchases and remortgages.

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

