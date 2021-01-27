TMW launches limited company BTL fee-assist remortgages

The Mortgage Works (TMW) is launching a range of limited company remortgages up to 75 per cent loan to value that come with legal fees and a valuation included.

Four deals are included in the remortgage range. A two-year fix at 3.34 per cent with a £1,995 fee and a £995 fee option with a rate of 3.49 per cent.

For borrowers who want a longer term, a five-year fixed rate at 3.69 per cent is available with a fee of £1,995. The £995 option comes with a 3.84 per cent rate.

Daniel Clinton, head of TMW, said: “Over the last few years, we have seen more and more landlords build their portfolios through limited companies following changes to the tax regime.

“As a leading buy-to-let mortgage provider, we always look to offer a range of competitive mortgages to suit whatever the landlord’s circumstances. These latest products reinforce our support for the limited company market, helping reduce upfront costs for landlords.”

Saffron Building Society returned to limited company buy-to-let lending this week at 75 per cent LTV for purchases and remortgages.