You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Hope Capital £1.6m bridge salvages pig farm conversion

by:
  • 18/02/2021
  • 0
Hope Capital £1.6m bridge salvages pig farm conversion
The conversion of a vacant pig farm into 12 private dwellings is set to go ahead following the provision of a £1.6m loan by Hope Capital.

 

The loan has a term of 12 months and was needed quickly as the client had secured three pre-sales for the first quarter of 2021. 

The development had been given planning consent for the conversion but potential asbestos contamination and legal issues such as right of way consideration needed to be resolved before it could proceed. 

Hope Capital’s quantity surveyor investigated the site which led to the approval of the loan. 

Jonathan Sealey, CEO of Hope Capital, said: “At times, we are presented with cases which are both complex and require a bridging loan almost immediately. As a result, we often require the support from multiple parties to ensure we can achieve the outcome the client is looking for.  

“Owing to our fantastic relationship with our friends at Watts, Bespoke Property Finance Consultants and Freeths, we were able to work together to deliver the best solution to the client.”  

“This is a fantastic example of how having an outstanding relationship in place with other parties, can be extremely beneficial to a borrower who needs to receive capital as soon as possible,” he added. 

Chris Johnson, managing director at Bespoke Property Finance Consultants, added: “While there is no doubt it was a very difficult transaction to manage through to completion, it is a relationship with a lender like Hope Capital, which ensures we can deliver what the client wants.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Expect to see more demand for bridge-to-let products – Oliver

Landlords have needed to adapt to a continuously changing set of taxation and regulation considerations, so they are arguably in...

Close