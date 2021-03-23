You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Paragon launches 70 per cent GDV development funding

by:
  • 23/03/2021
Paragon launches 70 per cent GDV development funding
Paragon Development Finance has launched a 70 per cent gross development value (GDV) offering for SME housebuilders.

 

The first charge product is available up to 90 per cent of the overall development cost. 

Along with its sub-£1m product for smaller housebuilders which allows borrowing from £400,000, Paragon hopes to help more SME developers deliver homes in the UK.  

The maximum loan size for residential developments is £3m. 

Robert Orr, managing director of Paragon Development Finance, said: “UK SME housebuilders are developing much needed new homes across the UK and access to finance from a committed, experienced and capable lender is vital.  

“We always look at ways in which we can support customers and the move to 70 per cent GDV funding is a further extension of that.”   

He added: “As part of a successful, well-capitalised bank, all of our lending is completely off our own balance sheet, so customers have one point of contact and a seamless process with credit and due diligence. That is important to them as they look to get schemes off the ground.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

