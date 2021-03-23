Paragon launches 70 per cent GDV development funding

Paragon Development Finance has launched a 70 per cent gross development value (GDV) offering for SME housebuilders.

The first charge product is available up to 90 per cent of the overall development cost.

Along with its sub-£1m product for smaller housebuilders which allows borrowing from £400,000, Paragon hopes to help more SME developers deliver homes in the UK.

The maximum loan size for residential developments is £3m.

Robert Orr, managing director of Paragon Development Finance, said: “UK SME housebuilders are developing much needed new homes across the UK and access to finance from a committed, experienced and capable lender is vital.

“We always look at ways in which we can support customers and the move to 70 per cent GDV funding is a further extension of that.”

He added: “As part of a successful, well-capitalised bank, all of our lending is completely off our own balance sheet, so customers have one point of contact and a seamless process with credit and due diligence. That is important to them as they look to get schemes off the ground.”