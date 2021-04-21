You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Nick Jones leaving Roma Finance

  • 21/04/2021
Nick Jones is leaving his position as commercial director at Roma Finance, the lender has announced.

 

Jones (pictured) joined Roma in August and was charged with heading up the specialist lender’s new business and marketing strategy, which it said resulted in a 60 per cent year-on-year rise in new business.

It said Jones was brought in to share his experience, knowledge and concentrate on creating a sustainable front-end operation.

This included opening distribution, delivering the rebrand and giving the business a platform it can leverage over the next three years.

Scott Marshall, managing director of Roma Finance, thanked Jones for his efforts and said he had brought great success in a short-period.

“Upon joining us Nick had three objectives, to rebrand us to a modern and dynamic business, enhance distribution and ensure we were structured to achieve our ambitious plans,” he said.

“Nick achieved all of this inside of 12 months and while we are sad to see him leave, the legacy he has left us with will enable us to continue to strive forward and continue to scale.”

Jones joined Roma after spending a combined 19 years at Together over two spells, with one year at Compass Finance which ended in 2005 sandwiched in between.

He added: “I just want to say thank you to Roma Finance for a superb opportunity where I got to lead the recent rebrand, re-position Roma as a leading short and medium-term lender, while designing and embedding a structure that enables their ambitious growth.

“I wish the team all the absolute best for the future, it’s going to be exciting and I look forward to watching the journey develop.”

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

