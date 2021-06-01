Fleet hires Hodge Bank national account manager

Fleet Mortgages has appointed a former Hodge Bank national key account manager to the ranks of its sales team.

Wes Regis (pictured) will join as key account manager and will be responsible for managing strategic partnerships with Fleet’s existing key accounts and identifying opportunities to work with new networks, clubs and distributor.

He will work alongside Fleet’s other key account manager Louisa Ritchie who joined the lender in October last year.

Regis has over 16 years’ experience working in the financial services sector covering a variety of roles and sectors including Barclays and HH Cashflow Finance.

He joins Fleet from Hodge Bank where he was national account manager in the Midlands and the North where he was responsible for mortgage intermediary business development.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “We’re very pleased to announce the appointment of Wes as our newest recruit and the second new key account manager we have been able to bring in over the course of the last eight months.

“Wes brings a vast amount of experience with him and he’ll work closely with Louisa, looking after existing relationships but also driving new partnerships with networks, clubs and distributors.

“Activity levels at Fleet continue to increase and it’s highly important that we have all the resource necessary in place to maintain our excellent service standards and to continue delivering for advisers’ landlord clients.”