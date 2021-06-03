Foundation enhances sales team with a raft of internal promotions

Foundation home Loans has made a number of internal promotions in its sales team, including appointing a new head of commercial development — and bolstered its underwriting team.

Its former head of sales Mark Whitear has become head of commercial development where he will spearhead strategy for the sales team and grow the lender’s residential offering and commercial opportunities.

He has worked at Foundation Home Loans for nearly three years, and before that was national distribution manager at Kensington Mortgages for just under two years. He has also held senior roles at Fleet Mortgages and CHL Mortgages.

The lender has also appointed former head of national accounts, Grant Hendry, as head of sales overseeing regional and national account managers.

He was worked at Foundation Home Loans for just over three years and before that worked at MortgageGym for nearly a year. Prior to that he worked at Atom Bank and Metro Bank.

Shirli Henry will take on the role of regional sales manager for the South region, having spent three years at Foundation Home Loans underwriting department.

Gavin Kyle will be head of broker services. He was previously internal sales manager for nearly three years and before that worked at Pru Life UK.

The intermediary-only specialist lender has also completed two underwriting academies where eight underwriters completed their training, increasing the lender’s underwriting capacity.

Foundation Home Loans commercial director George Gee said: “As we continue to develop our proposition across both residential and buy-to-let sectors we are growing the personnel within the business to meet increasing demand and have also been able to reward a number of people with richly-deserved promotions.

“It’s always our intention to promote internally if possible, and these new roles and job titles for Shirli, Grant, Mark and Gavin are an indication of their talents and skills, and the huge amount of energy, drive and ambition they bring to the business.”