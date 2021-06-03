You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Foundation enhances sales team with a raft of internal promotions

by: Anna Sagar
  • 03/06/2021
  • 0
Foundation enhances sales team with a raft of internal promotions
Foundation home Loans has made a number of internal promotions in its sales team, including appointing a new head of commercial development — and bolstered its underwriting team.

 

Its former head of sales Mark Whitear has become head of commercial development where he will spearhead strategy for the sales team and grow the lender’s residential offering and commercial opportunities.

He has worked at Foundation Home Loans for nearly three years, and before that was national distribution manager at Kensington Mortgages for just under two years. He has also held senior roles at Fleet Mortgages and CHL Mortgages.

The lender has also appointed former head of national accounts, Grant Hendry, as head of sales overseeing regional and national account managers.

He was worked at Foundation Home Loans for just over three years and before that worked at MortgageGym for nearly a year. Prior to that he worked at Atom Bank and Metro Bank.

Shirli Henry will take on the role of regional sales manager for the South region, having spent three years at Foundation Home Loans underwriting department.

Gavin Kyle will be head of broker services. He was previously internal sales manager for nearly three years and before that worked at Pru Life UK.

The intermediary-only specialist lender has also completed two underwriting academies where eight underwriters completed their training, increasing the lender’s underwriting capacity.

Foundation Home Loans commercial director George Gee said: “As we continue to develop our proposition across both residential and buy-to-let sectors we are growing the personnel within the business to meet increasing demand and have also been able to reward a number of people with richly-deserved promotions.

“It’s always our intention to promote internally if possible, and these new roles and job titles for Shirli, Grant, Mark and Gavin are an indication of their talents and skills, and the huge amount of energy, drive and ambition they bring to the business.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna Sagar

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Video: Second charge mortgages can boost Bank of Mum and Dad lending power

Second charge mortgages can provide finance for those who want to help children or grandchildren get onto the property ladder,...

Close