Koodoo and Fluent Mortgages partner to offer mortgage comparison service

Digital mortgage platform Koodoo and Fluent Mortgages have teamed up to offer a fully integrated mortgage comparison and advice service to consumer brands.

The Koodoo platform will integrate Fluent’s contact management system and its MyFluent app with lending application portals to assist customers through the application process.

By using the mortgage comparison tool customers can get a better understanding of their eligibility and acceptance prospects, and choose to apply directly to the lender or via Fluent.

The partnership will also provide reporting and analytic capabilities to consumer sites which will allow them to measure performance and support customers over the course of their mortgage.

Koodoo chief executive and co-founder Seb McDermott said: “Together with Fluent Mortgages, we have developed a mortgage journey that is unique in the market in offering an outstanding digital user experience, expert support over the phone and a choice of applying via a broker or direct to lender.

“Our partnership means consumer sites can get to market quickly with a journey that provides outstanding mortgage support to their audiences and delivers commercially.”

Fluent Money Group’s commercial director Paul Ford said: “We have a shared focus on enhancing the customer experience in the mortgage market, something that is very much a combination of outstanding service and leading-edge technology.

“This partnership is further evidence of our ambition to disrupt the market and offer a next-generation experience to consumers on their mortgage journey.”