Commercial Finance

YBS Commercial Mortgages completes £6.2m remortgage deal

by:
  15/06/2021
  • 0
YBS Commercial Mortgages completes £6.2m remortgage deal
YBS Commercial Mortgages has completed a £6.2m remortgage deal for a nationwide mixed portfolio client.

 

The deal was secured in the lender’s Wales and South West hub, located in Cardiff, at a blended rate of 3.65 per cent with part of the offering fixed at five-years on an interest-only basis.

Mirabelle Finance’s Victor Amar and Joseph Kay brokered the deal, and the portfolio covers a large residential and commercial portfolio across the UK.

YBS Commercial Mortgages regional director for Wales and South West, Allan Griffiths, said: “This high-value and complex deal represents our commitment to provide a tailored and personal service to each client, amending our offering carefully to fit borrower requirements.”

Amar said: “It’s much appreciated when lenders are willing to put in the required hard work and show professionalism and full understanding of a clients’ business, especially on a complex portfolio deal like this. It was a great pleasure to deal with Sue, our relationship director, and we are delighted with the outcome.”

