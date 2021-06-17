Enterprise Finance completes bridging loan in five hours

Specialist finance broker Enterprise Finance has completed a bridging loan in under five hours to help a couple buy their dream home.

The broker sourced an unregulated bridging loan at 0.75 per cent for 12 months for the couple, with Together overseeing the legal work with in-house solicitors Priority Law.

The couple wanted to borrow £145,000 to buy a £275,000 property with a loan to value of 40 per cent.

They had a buy to let property for sale and planned to use the funds to buy a house but were afraid that they could lose the house if they waited for a sale.

Enterprise Finance’s managing director Harry Landy (pictured) said: “With the 20 years of experience that Enterprise has, when we receive a case like this our wealth of expertise coupled with our connections in the market means we can secure a deal at great speed.

He said: “Our client was extremely happy they got the deal they needed with a phenomenal speed of completion.”

Together’s regional account manager Marylen Edwards said: “We pride ourselves on the speed at which we can transact – and the great service we provide – when arranging bridging finance.

He added: “Enterprise were fantastic in providing all the documentation we needed to make a lending decision so quickly. It goes to show how working closely with our key partners can help achieve the best possible outcome for their client.”